Report: Cardinals Starting OL Done for Season
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals starting RG Will Hernandez is done for the season, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
"#AZCardinals G Will Hernandez suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over the #49ers, sources say. It’s a blow for Arizona’s line, as the former second-round pick of the #Giants was having a career year this season," wrote Garafolo on Twitter/X.
Hernandez was lost late in Week 5's upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers, where a defender rolled into his leg from behind. Hernandez needed help from multiple trainers getting to the sideline before going into the medical blue tent.
It wasn't long after when the Cardinals ruled Hernandez out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, and head coach Jonathan Gannon wasn't able to give any solidified updates afterwards.
Trystan Colon replaced Hernandez in action on Sunday. Watch for him or Isaiah Adams to take the starting spot at right guard.
Needless to say, it's a major blow for a Cardinals team that has already battled injuries throughout this season. Arizona has placed names such as BJ Ojulari, Darius Robinson and fellow starting offensive lineman Jonah Williams on injured reserve.
Hernandez started every game for the Cardinals last season and was well on his way to accomplishing the same this season.
Hernandez was revered in the locker room for his personality but also praised for his work on the field, where he's argubaly been Arizona's top offensive lineman throughout the last two seasons.
The Cardinals play the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.