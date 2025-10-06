Kyler Murray Left Nearly Speechless After Latest Cardinals Collapse
GLENDALE -- It's not out of the norm for NFL locker rooms to be quiet after a loss.
Yet there was something eery - perhaps fitting now that we're in October - in Arizona's locker room following their heartbreaking 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.
The organization has now lost three consecutive games on kicks as time expired in regulation, becoming the first NFL team in history to do so.
Even more spooky is the Cardinals are now 2-3 and are arriving to a rough stretch in their schedule. These are the games Arizona was supposed to care of before the road to the postseason got truly rough.
Now, those roads may lead elsewhere.
The Cardinals simply haven't been good enough over the stretch of four quarters in any game to date, and Kyler Murray was left a bit speechless when meeting with reporters.
Kyler Murray Flabbergasted by Cardinals Latest Lost
“I don’t really know what to think about that. I don't even know. I really don't even know. That’s how to lose a game 101. I don't know. That was crazy," Murray said after.
The Cardinals were poised to go up 28-6 in the fourth quarter before running back Emari Demercado - who broke free on a 70-yard scamper - dropped the ball in celebration before crossing the goal line.
“Obviously it's emotional right now, so it's raw (and) it's fresh on the brain. I just think if you look at the mistakes," Murray continued.
"I think we played well enough to win the game, but crucial bonehead mistakes gave them a chance to stay in the game. I think they were literally a play away from quitting, but we left when we kept them in the game.”
Murray is typically upset after losses, and rightfull so, though this time felt... different. Rather than irritated, Arizona's franchise passer just seemed downright fed up with what's transpired lately in the desert - especially after today.
“(We) have to be better. Attention to detail and be locked in, in the moment. All of that. Obviously (it's) easier said than done with a lot of shit going on around everybody," he said.
"Non-negotiables happened today that we talked about all the time that just can't happen. I think that's why we lost the game today”
When asked if this was one of the worst losses he's experience, Murray said:
“This might be number one ... That was bad all around. It was bad.”