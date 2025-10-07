Cardinals Monitoring Kyler Murray Injury
The Arizona Cardinals fell victim to the Tennessee Titans in a Week 5 collapse, their third consecutive loss after beginning 2025 with a 2-0 start.
Yet among the varying storylines emerging from the action is the health of quarterback Kyler Murray, who departed briefly with a foot injury before eventually returning.
When speaking with reporters, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said the team is monitoring the health of Murray moving forward.
"The quarterback has a foot [injury]. We'll see how the week goes," Gannon said, who also added the foot injury may have played a part in Murray's play after he re-emerged.
"You could tell. You can ask him, I know he didn't feel great, so we talked about that on sideline when he came into the game, a couple things that we had to stay out of. But I thought he functioned after he came in."
Kyler Murray Dealing With Foot Injury
“We have to see," Murray added post-game on his injury.
The Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to lose three consecutive weeks on a score that came on the final play of regulation - and it's a loss that simply perplexed Murray.
“I don’t really know what to think about that. I don't even know. I really don't even know. That’s how to lose a game 101. I don't know. That was crazy. ... This might be number one. That was bad all around. It was bad.”
Murray finished with a 74.2% completion rate with zero touchdowns or interceptions on the day.
If Murray isn't able to go this week, the team will turn to backup Jacoby Brissett, who looked good in preseason and is considered to be one of the more elite secondary quarterback options in the league.
Cardinals Offense Needs to Get Going
With the Cardinals offense spiraling with no answers, Murray said post-game the team simply needs to be better.
“(We) have to be better. Attention to detail and be locked in, in the moment. All of that. Obviously (it's) easier said than done with a lot of shit going on around everybody," he said.
"Non-negotiables happened today that we talked about all the time that just can't happen. I think that's why we lost the game today”
The first injury will be released on Wednesday, so we'll have a better idea then if Murray is in serious jeopardy of missing Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.