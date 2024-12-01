Cardinals Get Massive Boost vs Vikings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled their list of inactives against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13:
OLB Julian Okwara
OL Christian Jones
TE Travis Vokolek
WR Xavier Weaver
DL Khyiris Tonga
We're set to see the NFL debut of Darius Robinson, who hinted at the possibility of playing in Minnesota on social media late last night. Robinson has been sidelined with a calf injury since preseason play and looks to give the Cardinals a massive jolt along the defensive line.
Jalen Thompson missed the last two games for the Cardinals with an ankle injury after starting all previous contests. After practicing all week and also being questionable, he returns to the lineup next to Budda Baker.
Backups Emari Demercado and Joey Blount were the only other questionable players for the Cardinals - they are both healthy and will play.
Tackles Kelvin Beachum and Jonah Williams were previously on the injury report, though they've been taken off and have the green light.
It seems as if Robinson will be on a snap count, if the words of Jonathan Gannon hold true from earlier this week.
"If D-Rob is able to play, we have a plan for that, how to use him, because it is his first game back and hasn't played a snap yet. We've got to be smart about that, but excited about it," he told reporters.
The Cardinals are 6-5 and in the thick of a postseason race coming down the final stretch of the season. The addition of two starters on the defensive side of the ball could be key in ensuring they're competitive moving forward.
Kickoff between the Vikings and Cardinals is at 11:00 AM Arizona time.