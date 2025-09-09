Cardinals Get Massive Boost For 49ers Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers won't see each other until Week 3 - though a massive name will now officially be absent in the NFC West showdown.
The 49ers are placing injured star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four weeks, which includes an early season battle in San Francisco just under two weeks from now.
Kittle left the 49ers' Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks with four receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. He was injured in the second quarter.
Arizona Cardinals Get Break for 49ers Matchup
Kittle - one of the best at his position - will leave a massive hole in Kyle Shanahan's offense entering at least the next month of football.
In San Francisco's battle vs Arizona at Levi's Stadium last year, Kittle brought in 8-of-12 targets for 64 yards and one touchdown - though the Cardinals still got the win in 24-23 fashion.
“After having 30 minutes to think about it, I’d say not scoring any points in the second half is really tough as an offense, especially when we expect ourselves to be significantly better than that," Kittle said following that game.
"And then turn the ball over three times to a very, very dangerous quarterback with a really good run game. As an offense, we really want to take the game in our hands. We had every opportunity to blow that one out and we didn’t do that. So just very disappointed is what I would say.”
How Will 49ers Move Forward Without Kittle?
The 49ers are set to face the New Orleans Saints, Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams within the next four weeks, which is the minimum amount of matchups Kittle will miss.
Third-string tight end Jake Tonges made a late game-winning touchdown grab to push San Francisco to victory over Seattle last week, though it remains to be seen how the 49ers will move forward in terms of adjustments/game-planning without one of their top weapons.
WR Jauan Jennings is also dealing with a shoulder injury while QB Brock Purdy is battling a shoulder and toe injury.
This week's contest vs. New Orleans could give the Cardinals a prime look at how the 49ers will move forward without Kittle in their plans.
As for Arizona, the Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.