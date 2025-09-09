Data Proves How Cardinals O-Line Paved Way for Win
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals emerged from New Orleans with a 20-13 victory in Week 1, and though it was by no means pretty, Jonathan Gannon's team did enough to escape with a win.
There were various factors for Arizona's season-opening dub, though Pro Football Focus believes the Cardinals' offensive line was a major factor in the victory.
PFF: Cardinals O-Line is Reason for Win
"The Cardinals opened the season with a professional performance, especially from the offensive line. Kyler Murray was sacked five times in the game, though he was responsible for all five. In reality, the Cardinals' offensive line allowed just three total pressures in the game, with Paris Johnson Jr. permitting zero pressures across 38 pass-blocking snaps — good for an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade," wrote Thomas Valentine.
"The Saints held their own in the home-opener, but struggled to contain an efficient Cardinals run game. The Cardinals rushed the ball 27 times for 146 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Additionally, the Saints yielded four explosive rushing plays for 88 yards and had seven missed tackles against the run."
The Cardinals weren't able to chew clock when it counted near the end of the game, though their rushing attack largely was the reason they owned a double digit lead with five minutes remaining in the contest, prior to New Orleans' late surge.
James Conner was able to find the end zone - albeit on a shovel pass - and Trey Benson exploded for a 52-yard run in the win.
“They had us a couple (times). (Saints Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Brandon) Staley did a good job. They had a couple of unique things," Gannon told reporters.
"They were running a replace rush a couple times, which made us hot one time and then they were making us pass off games. I thought overall we were pretty firm. We lost a couple of times a little quick. We were in the quarterback’s lap a little bit, but overall, I thought we did a pretty good job. That’s always going to be a point of emphasis for us is make sure that pocket’s firm and give him some escape lanes, which I think that we did do that because I thought the quarterback made some legit plays with his legs yesterday, and that was good to see.”
So far, so good for Arizona's offensive line.