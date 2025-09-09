All Cardinals

Data Proves How Cardinals O-Line Paved Way for Win

The Arizona Cardinals got the victory in New Orleans.

Donnie Druin

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) reacts to quarterback Kyler Murray (1) having his helmet stripped off by New Orleans Saints defensive end Jonah Williams (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) reacts to quarterback Kyler Murray (1) having his helmet stripped off by New Orleans Saints defensive end Jonah Williams (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals emerged from New Orleans with a 20-13 victory in Week 1, and though it was by no means pretty, Jonathan Gannon's team did enough to escape with a win.

There were various factors for Arizona's season-opening dub, though Pro Football Focus believes the Cardinals' offensive line was a major factor in the victory.

PFF: Cardinals O-Line is Reason for Win

Arizona Cardinals O
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) reacts to quarterback Kyler Murray (1) having his helmet stripped off by New Orleans Saints defensive end Jonah Williams (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals opened the season with a professional performance, especially from the offensive line. Kyler Murray was sacked five times in the game, though he was responsible for all five. In reality, the Cardinals' offensive line allowed just three total pressures in the game, with Paris Johnson Jr. permitting zero pressures across 38 pass-blocking snaps — good for an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade," wrote Thomas Valentine.

"The Saints held their own in the home-opener, but struggled to contain an efficient Cardinals run game. The Cardinals rushed the ball 27 times for 146 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Additionally, the Saints yielded four explosive rushing plays for 88 yards and had seven missed tackles against the run."

Read More: Cardinals Star Named Biggest Week 1 NFL Riser

The Cardinals weren't able to chew clock when it counted near the end of the game, though their rushing attack largely was the reason they owned a double digit lead with five minutes remaining in the contest, prior to New Orleans' late surge.

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conne
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) dodges New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

James Conner was able to find the end zone - albeit on a shovel pass - and Trey Benson exploded for a 52-yard run in the win.

Read More: How Cardinals Rookie Delivered in Debut

“They had us a couple (times). (Saints Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Brandon) Staley did a good job. They had a couple of unique things," Gannon told reporters.

"They were running a replace rush a couple times, which made us hot one time and then they were making us pass off games. I thought overall we were pretty firm. We lost a couple of times a little quick. We were in the quarterback’s lap a little bit, but overall, I thought we did a pretty good job. That’s always going to be a point of emphasis for us is make sure that pocket’s firm and give him some escape lanes, which I think that we did do that because I thought the quarterback made some legit plays with his legs yesterday, and that was good to see.”

So far, so good for Arizona's offensive line.

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News