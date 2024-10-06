Cardinals Get Massive Boost vs 49ers
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 after suffering a ribs injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
McBride missed Arizona's loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 4 with a concussion. McBride cleared concussion protocol earlier this week but was added to the Cardinals' injury report with a ribs injury yesterday.
McBride has 14 receptions for 122 yards on the season, and his absence was clearly missed in last week's loss.
“It's huge. I think we missed him last week. Just having him out there, another playmaker, another guy that gets the job done no matter what," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray earlier this week.
"His confidence is going to continue to grow, so I'm definitely excited to have him back out there.”
Facing a 1-3 hole to start the season, the Cardinals will have quite the uphill battle on the road against a tough San Francisco squad.
“Oh man, it’s year six for me and they've been great ever since I've been in the league. (They) have a lot of great players," Murray continued.
"Obviously (49ers LB) Fred (Warner) and (49ers DL) Nick (Bosa) are two of the guys that make it go, but a lot of great players surrounding them for sure. I'm excited for the opportunity, it's always fun. We have to have a great week of practice to be ready for them.”
If the Cardinals are going to pull off an upset at Levi's Stadium today, they'll need every bit of help possible, and that includes Murray's security blanket in McBride.
