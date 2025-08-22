Cardinals Give Two-Word Update on Injured Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have yet to see BJ Ojulari take the field for any practice or game this summer, leaving doubt around his availability to be ready for the start of the 2025 season after preseason activities conclude on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Doing well," answered Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked how Ojulari was doing earlier this week.
Ojulari - the team's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - impressed towards the end of his rookie season before suffering a major knee injury during training camp of last year, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season.
The injury has been reported as an ACL tear, though there's belief Ojulari's knee had more substantial damage. It's been over a full calendar year since Ojulari first went down with the injury on Aug 2.
Arizona Cardinals Don't Know When Promising Pass Rusher Will Return
The Cardinals had been fairly optimistic earlier this offseason on Ojulari returning to the mix.
"He's looking forward to getting back on the grass," Gannon said back on June 11.
"... He's one that is constantly in my ear, 'I'm getting ready to go, I'm getting ready to go.'"
It's been over two months since, and Ojulari still has yet to return to football activities, raising doubt around his availability for the start of the season.
Where Does BJ Ojulari Fit When Healthy?
The Cardinals have made a strong effort to boost their pass rush department in recent offseasons, this past cycle inking their largest free agent contract ever under third-year GM Monti Ossenfort with Josh Sweat arriving to town on a four-year, $76.4 million deal.
Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Xavier Thomas and Jordan Burch are also other names in the OLB room.
The promise Ojulari flashed during his rookie season still resonates within the fan base, and for good reason - though the LSU product simply should not be held to those same standards - especially upon first returning from his knee injury.
Ojulari likely fits as a rotational piece upon getting healthy, whenever that may be, though he won't find himself as a starter until he's fully back and acclimated - which could take until 2026.
And that's if he can return to playing good football.
After being placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp, Ojulari will either have to make the 53-man roster or will miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.
Final roster cuts are due on Tuesday, Aug 26.