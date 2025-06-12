Cardinals Get Great News on Top Pick
The Arizona Cardinals are getting good news after Jonathan Gannon announced rookie second-round pick Will Johnson is expected to be available for the start of training camp.
Johnson is currently working through a hamstring injury. The team has been taking their time with the Michigan product after sparingly participating in practices during OTA's and minicamp.
Hamstring issues have been a common theme recently with Johnson, who suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-draft process. The injury forced Johnson to miss his Michigan Pro Day.
Overall injury concerns led to Johnson's fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. After once being considered the best prospect at the cornerback position and a slam dunk first round pick, Johnson plummeted out of day one entirely.
There was previous belief he could've been selected as high as the top ten. Instead, he lasted to the 47th overall pick, where the Cardinals swooped in and assured his services.
Johnson was justifiably upset for such an unprecedented fall. The rumors swirling around him were that teams had long-term concerns over his knee and thus wanted to avoid spending any major capital on him.
If those rumors turn out to be true, and it certainly seems to be the exact culprit for everything that ensued, we know one thing for certain: The Cardinals did their research and homework and believed in him enough to where they had no problems spending a premium selection on him.
Johnson was a player fans were clamoring for and would've been just as happy to take him with the 16th overall pick. The franchise took Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen instead, but after Johnson became available on Day 2 of the draft, it got fans raving.
Their dreams came true, and now the defensive MVP of the 2024 CFP National Championship Game is set to prove his doubters wrong.
Expectations are through the roof, but it is important to remember to temper them considering the injury circumstances present. Arizona is doing the right thing and taking their time with getting Johnson comfortable and healthy before working him out.
It doesn't mean, however, that he will be good to go out of the gate. It may take some time for Johnson to get his feet fully underneath him at the next level, and that becomes even more true if injuries hold him back.
But for now, we are all receiving good news regarding Johnson. It should start and end there.