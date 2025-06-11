Cardinals Being Smart With Star Rookie
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are taking things easy with second-round draft pick Will Johnson.
Yesterday, at the beginning of mandatory minicamp, Johnson was one of a handful of players mentioned by head coach Jonathan Gannon when discussing who the Cardinals would be diligent with over the three-day practice period.
Johnson - during the open portion of practice yesterday - participated just fine, though during Thursday's practice the Michigan product was dressed and with his fellow cornerbacks, though he wasn't doing drills.
Cardinals Being Safe With Will Johnson
Johnson, a projected first-round pick, fell all the way to Arizona at No. 47 in the draft thanks to concerns regarding the long-term health of his knee. Johnson also didn't participate at the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury. He also missed the second half of Michigan's campaign with a turf toe injury.
After falling out of the first round, Johnson told reporters he was on a mission.
"I'm very convinced. I know what type of player I am and I know the work I'm about to put in to show that on the field. It's gonna show - I know what it's gonna be," he said.
"... I'm on a mission now. That definitely woke me up, for sure."
With the injury to Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Cardinals may need Johnson to step up quicker than anticipated as a boundary corner in Arizona's defense. With starting slot duties owned by Garrett Williams, all of Max Melton, Starling Thomas and Johnson are expected to compete for outside starting duties.
Johnson has now made appearances at voluntary OTA's and minicamp despite being the Cardinals' lone rookie to have not signed their contract.
"When we picked him, literally like eight defensive coordinators texted me like 'Oh my God!' Like 'number one corner on the board!' Like, they all want him," Gannon said on a radio appearance after the draft.
"For whatever reason, he came to us."
Johnson Can Make Big Impact for Cardinals
Johnson, a big cornerback who has a nose for the football and creating turnovers, is part of a massive defensive transformation in the desert that saw hefty free agency capital and all but one draft pick go to that side of the ball.
After narrowly missing the postseason in 2024, the Cardinals clearly believe an improved defense can push them over the top, and their star rookie cornerback could be a big piece to that puzzle.
But for that to happen, the Cardinals must ensure he's healthy.