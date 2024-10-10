Cardinals, Packers Reveal Thursday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers have unveiled their Thursday practice injury reports.
For the Cardinals, Darius Robinson was the lone player who did not participate at practice in Arizona. He's coming off injured reserve with a calf injury that's kept him out for the first five weeks of the season.
The Cardinals did see a handful of names limited on Thursday, including Zay Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Jesse Luketa, Bilal Nichols, Matt Prater and Garrett Williams.
Jones was downgraded from full to limited while Luketa and Nichols were fresh names on the injury report. All other players were previously limited.
Isaiah Adams and Christian Jones were full participants for the second straight day.
On Green Bay's side of the injury report, Tucker Kraft was added as a limited participant while Luke Musgrave downgraded from limited to a DNP.
All others carried their same fate as Wednesday:
LIMITED - CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DL Kenny Clark (toe), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), DL Jonathan Ford (calf), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle) and WR Christian Watson (ankle).
FULL - S Zayne Anderson (elbow), DL Arron Mosby (shoulder) and OL Zach Tom (shoulder).
DNP - Devonte Wyatt (ankle)
Full Injury Report
The Cardinals and Packers will practice once more on Friday before labeling players as questionable, doubtful or out.
