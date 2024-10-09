Cardinals + Packers Release First Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers have released their first of three Week 6 injury reports ahead of Sunday's clash.
For the Cardinals, the only non-participant was OL Kelvin Beachum, who is still dealing with a hamstring issue that's followed him for a few weeks now.
Beachum was observed going through the open portion of practice with the team stretching.
The Cardinals listed four players as limited in LG Evan Brown (hamstring), K Matt Prater (knee), Darius Robinson (calf) and CB Garrett Williams (groin).
Brown was the only player out of the four to play in last week's upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. Prater and Williams were ruled out ahead of game time while Robinson looks to come off injured reserve soon.
Arizona opened Robinson's 21 day practice window, and he can return any time in that period to the active roster.
OL Isaiah Adams (thumb), Christian Jones (ankle) and Zay Jones (return from suspension) were all listed as full participants.
Adams could potentially make a play for the right guard starting job with OL Will Hernandez done for the season. Jones - with Beachum's injury history this season - would also be a boost for Arizona's depth up front.
The Cardinals welcomed Jones back from a five-game suspension after he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Arizona later released WR Chris Moore to make room for Jones.
For the Packers, DL Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was the only non-participant.
Green Bay had a plethora of limited players, which includes: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DL Kenny Clark (toe), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), DL Jonathan Ford (calf), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle) and WR Christian Watson (ankle).
Full participants for the Packers include S Zayne Anderson (elbow), DL Arron Mosby (shoulder) and OL Zach Tom (shoulder).
Full injury report can be found below:
The Cardinals and Packers will practice twice more this week before labeling injured players with three different tags: Questionable, Out or Doubtful.
On Saturday, the two teams can elevate up to two members of the practice squad.
Official inactives for the contest must be declared 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.
