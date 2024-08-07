Cardinals Have Highest Rated Rookie in Madden 25
ARIZONA -- While fans await to see what Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. can do on an actual football field, the virtual gridiron of Madden 25 will see him put up literal video game-like numbers.
Harrison - the No. 4 overall pick - is tied with Los Angeles Chargers OT (and no. 5 pick) Joe Alt for the highest overall rating of 79 in this rookie class.
He's the sixth-highest rated player for the Cardinals on the upcoming installment of Madden, falling behind:
Budda Baker (90 ovr)
James Conner (83 ovr)
Jalen Thompson (82 ovr)
Trey McBride (82 ovr)
Will Hernandez (80 ovr)
Sean Murphy-Bunting and Zay Jones also carry 79 overall ratings. Matt Prater (78), Kyler Murray (77) and Paris Johnson Jr. (77) are right behind.
Of course, these are just video game ratings and not reflective of what the team actually will be.
The Cardinals will host the New Orleans Saints this Saturday for what will be the first of three preseason games, though it will be the lone opportunity for Arizona fans in the desert to see him with their own eyes (the Cardinals are on the road for preseason weeks 2/3).
That's if he plays, as Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was a bit reluctant to say if his star rookie would take the field in just a few day's time - you can read more about that here.
Whenever that opportunity arises, Murray is really excited to see what Harrison can do:
"He's been good at football his whole life," Murray said. "He's been groomed by one of the best, his pops [Marvin Harrison Sr.], obviously a Hall of Famer.
"I have no doubt he'll go and do his thing this year and win whenever he wants to. He's going to be that type of guy. I know how much he loves the game if you're just sitting there talking to him. His energy, and what he's going to mean to the team, I think everybody should be excited about him."