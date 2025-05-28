Cardinals Have One Player to Highlight in OTA's
The Arizona Cardinals are participating in OTA's this week, and there are a lot of exciting storylines surrounding the team.
One of the most anticipated players to watch going into OTA's is rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who was taken in the second round of the draft out of Michigan.
CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell is excited to see how Johnson performs during OTA's.
"Michigan All-American cornerback Will Johnson was CBS Sports' top-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he fell to the Arizona Cardinals in the second round with the 47th overall pick. The reason for that happening was a reported knee issue that could impact his NFL longevity. Johnson also missed seven games in 2024 with the Wolverines thanks to toe and shoulder injuries. A hamstring injury also prevented him from participating in Michigan's Pro Day in the spring," Podell wrote.
"If he's on the field and moving well, Johnson can ball. He surrendered the second-lowest passer rating when targeted (31.0) in college football throughout his three-season career from 2022-24. If Arizona is getting that player and not the injury-prone guy, head coach Jonathan Gannon's defense could become fierce in a hurry."
Johnson will have a chance to contribute to the Cardinals right away in his rookie season, especially after the news that Sean Murphy-Bunting would miss the entire 2025 campaign after being placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.
Johnson will work with the likes of Max Melton, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V to form the Cardinals cornerback room, and there's a legitimate chance the rookie from Michigan ends up as one of the starters for the position group.
Johnson's performance during OTA's won't make or break his position within Arizona's depth chart at cornerback, but it will set the tone for how he works for the rest of the offseason.