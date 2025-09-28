Hall of Famer Shells Out Advice to Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- All eyes were fixated on Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to begin Week 4 festivities before the No. 4 overall pick laid out a lackluster performance in the first half of Thursday Night Football, which drew hefty criticism online.
Harrison had a costly drop which directly led to an interception while he seemingly stopped on an in-route before Murray inadvertently tossed an interception earlier in the game.
Just days earlier in Week 3, Harrison dropped a wide-open pass against the San Francisco 49ers deep downfield - and afterwards he was quite emotional.
Seemingly the entire football world has piled on the Ohio State product after he's clearly failed to deliver on expectations - though NFL legend Shannon Sharpe offered his two cents for the Cardinals wideout:
Shannon Sharpe Gives Advice to Marvin Harrison Jr.
"Is there something that I need to do that will help me? But I just think the thing is - son, look - do what you did to get you there," Sharpe said on "Night Cap" with Chad Ochocinco.
"You're the fourth pick in the draft. You've been here before. You're on the road to being a great football player. Don't overthink it.
"Don't overthink it because look - a lot of what we do is between here (mentally). Look, if you get to that level, everybody got ability. Now do some players have more ability than others? Absolutely. Are some players smarter than others? Absolutely. You don't get to that level without having some ability.
"Some players have more ability. We're not even worried about the ability (of Harrison). But the mental aspect is a lot of times what separates the guys. Once you have the physical capability and you have the mental capacity to match it (you'll be fine)."
Cardinals Confident in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison - despite his struggles - has full confidence from the organization.
“The response was fantastic. I thought he came and lit it up in the second half," Gannon said following the game.
"Yeah, absolutely. He got involved, made some big time plays. The touchdown catch, a big time play and couple catches in those drives. He is winning one-on-one. I'm not worried about Marv at all. He's going to be just fine. I thought he played faster today too. That's what I told him. That's what I wanted to see. On a short week, there's not a lot you can work on because you're not practicing. I said just let it rip and play fast, and I thought he did that. I'm not worried about Marv at all. He's resilient just like that whole crew is."
Gannon, later in his post-game press conference, told reporters Harrison is trained to handle the highs and lows of the game.
“Control the controllables. Being psychologically trained, which he is. He wants to help the team win. He gets down on himself. He's got to let that go and control the controllables, which for him is just play fast. Control your effort, your mode to play and play fast. I thought that's what he did, so that was good to see. I really liked his response. I said keep playing fast. Let me see your effort. He said, ‘I got you’. And he did.”
Quarterback Kyler Murray also said Harrison fought back just like he should have.
“I just think Marv expects so much from himself. Even that singular play is just not to his standard as an individual. He drops the ball, it’s an interception. I'm sure that's lingering in his mind. I love the way that he fought back and continued to play hard and continued to make plays.
"He's probably going to go home thinking about that shit. But at the end of the day, that’s football, (and) we all make mistakes. He continued to battle. I'm excited and I'm glad that he continued to play his ass off in the fourth quarter. And when he got man, he made a plays. The touchdown catch was an amazing catch, so I have the utmost confidence in him. He should have it as well.”