Cardinals Highlighted This Weakness After Last Loss

The Arizona Cardinals went back and watched the tape.

Donnie Druin

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-2 after the four weeks of football, and while it's not the worst start in the world, the Cardinals find themselves quickly searching for answers after dropping consecutive games in the NFC West.

Though the Cardinals aren't hitting the panic button quite yet, Arizona needs to make adjustments quickly if they're going to keep pace within the division.

They found a tweak to make, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Cardinals Made This Tweak After Loss

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on the sidelines during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“... Making sure we're pointing the right way. A lot of times—now I am going to get into it a little bit. We have to make sure that we're all on the same page when we're making calls at the line of scrimmage. That's been good to us in the past. It's not where it needs to be right now, but (it’s) very correctable.

"We do have to make sure that we don't have unblocked players that we think we have accounted for that are not accounted for.”

Cleaning up communication up front was obviously a point of emphasis for a Cardinals offensive line that simply hasn't been completing assignments. The details were left out, though it will be intriguing to see if there's any improvement moving forward.

The running attack has come under heavy fire in the desert, as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has failed to get going to begin 2025. Arizona's rushing yards per game (105.8) is drastically down from 2024's total of 144.2 - which ranked near the top of the league.

Arizona lost starting running back James Conner for the season while fill-in starter Trey Benson wasn't spotted at practice on Monday.

The Cardinals' offensive line has come under heavy fire despite largely being the same unit as last season - though in 2025 they have a healthy Jonah Williams (who is on a two-year, $30 million contract) at right tackle and second-year man Isaiah Adams at right guard, who has been extremely disappointing to start the year.

We suggested a change at right guard, which you can check out here.

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzin
Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing talks to his offense during Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 31, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been vocal about getting things going on the ground.

“Two years ago, I think we were top five. I'm not sure what we were last year, but I think that is something that we definitely hang our hat on," he said earlier in the season. "Trying to win the line of scrimmage and being able to get the run game going, establish that. ...But we've been better in the past and I think that's something that we have to be better at going forward.”

Arizona moves into Week 5 with an 0-4 Tennessee Titans matchup serving as a possibility of getting right in the run at State Farm Stadium.

