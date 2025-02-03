REPORT: Cardinals Hire Cowboys Coach
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals again have a full staff after having to replace three coaches, the final puzzle piece coming in the form of hiring Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Cristian Garcia to coach inside linebackers in the desert.
From Cowboys reporter Todd Archer on X:
"The Cardinals have hired Cowboys assistant Cristian Garcia as inside linebackers coach, per source. Garcia was assistant DB coach last year and was somebody the Cowboys hoped to keep but opportunity was better in Arizona."
Garcia is being hired to fill in the shoes for previous inside linebackers coach Sam Siefkes, who departed Arizona to take the defensive coordinator job at Virginia Tech.
The Cardinals also lost offensive line coach Klayton Adams to the Cowboys as their new offensive coordinator while additionally replacing the fired Derrick LeBlanc with new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere.
Garcia spent last year in Dallas as their defensive backs assistant/quality control coach after three years with the Washington Commanders in similar roles. He also spent some time at Georgia Tech coaching before beginning his NFL career, per Pro Football Talk.
The Cardinals are set to see inside linebacker Kyzir White test free agency this offseason, which could see Arizona fill a major gap next to fellow starter Mack Wilson. Behind the duo last season was Owen Pappoe and Krys Barnes, who is also set to become a free agent.
The Cardinals move into the 2025 offseason with around $70 million in cap space and picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.