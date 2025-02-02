Cardinals Expected to Hire New DL Coach
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X/Twitter, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to hire University of Minnesota's Winston DeLattiboudere as their new DL coach.
The hire comes as the replacement for former Cardinals DL coach Derrick LeBlanc. Arizona parted ways with LeBlanc on January 28, after another poor season from Arizona's defensive line saw them surrender 126.4 rushing yards per game, and rank in the bottom half of the NFL in sack production.
DeLattiboudere started 36 games as a player for the Gophers at DL from 2016-2019, briefly overlapping with Cardinals' defensive coordinator and former Gophers linebacker Nick Rallis in 2016.
Eventually, DeLattiboudere landed a coaching job with his alma mater. Prior to his return to Minnesota, he coached at the University of Oregon, notably working with current New York Giants DL Kayvon Thibodeaux.
He was hired as Minnesota's DL coach in 2023, before receiving a promotion to assistant head coach in 2024.
The Gophers were ranked fifth in total defense nationally this past season, in large part due to DeLattiboudere and the talent he coached along the defensive front.
DeLattiboudere is a young, rising coach, who is now expected to make the jump to the NFL and aid a struggling Cardinals defensive line.
"In 2023, DeLattiboudere's first season with the Gophers, the defense improved its sack totals from 19 in 2022 to 26 in 2023," reads DeLattiboudere's University of Minnesota bio.
"The production by the defensive line was even more impressive, as that unit had 10.5 sacks in 2022, but then recorded 20 sacks in 2023 for an improvement of 9.5 sacks."
The Cardinals are in dire need of greater production from their defensive line. While there is still a need for additional talent, DeLattiboudere will join Arizona in hopes of shaping the struggling defensive front into an impact unit.
If the young coach can replicate any amount of the success he displayed at the college level as a coach in his short career, the Cardinals could see major improvement in a area of desperate need.