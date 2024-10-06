Cardinals Inactives: Who's In, Out vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially released their list of inactives today, and right tackle Kelvin Beachum will be available for the team against the San Francisco 49ers after he was questionable with a hamstring injury, which has followed him for the last few weeks.
Inactives for the Cardinals: Matt Prater, Garrett Williams, Victor Dimukeje, Xavier Thomas, Isaiah Adams, Travis Vokolek and Xavier Weaver.
Prater was questionable heading into the weekend, though when the Cardinals activated practice squad kicker Chad Ryland, the tea leaves revealed Prater's knee injury was too big to overcome.
Williams and Adams were ruled out previously on Friday. While Adams serves as a backup for Arizona's offensive line, the Cardinals will have a massive hole in their secondary with Williams' absence.
OT Charlie Heck was also brought up from the practice squad with Ryland yesterday.
The Cardinals saw tight end Trey McBride questionable for Week 5 with a rib injury, though ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported he would play previously this weekend. McBride missed last week with a concussion but was cleared throughout the week of practice.
Inactive for the 49ers are the following players:
OL Ben Bartch
QB Joshua Dobbs
WR Jacob Cowing
WR Chris Conley
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
The Niners saw names such as George Kittle and Fred Warner questionable, though both will suit up.
Kickoff is at 1:05 PM in Santa Clara.
