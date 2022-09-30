On Thursday Night Football, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a frightening injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a reported back/ankle injury, also looked to have potentially suffered a head injury in Week 3 after this play:

The NFLPA is currently investigating the incident after he was allowed to enter the game, passing concussion protocol.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa suffered another injury after he was harshly slammed on the turf in Cincinnati.

Tua had to be carted off, as it was a scary sight for everybody in the stadium and the millions of people watching from home.

Amazon Prime, who is showing the game, replayed the injury from a few different angles.

Some, such as Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt, wasn't a fan of the producer who made the call to show Tua immediately showing signs of brain trauma on replay.

Tagovailoa was confirmed by Miami to have a head/neck injury and was transport

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

How the Cardinals Can Beat the Panthers

Cardinals-Panthers Injury Report

Kyler Murray Wants James Conner More Involved

Cardinals Thursday Notebook: J.J. Watt Absent Again

Panthers Favored Over Cardinals in ESPN FPI Rankings

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Need to Bench Nick Vigil

Cardinals Entering Must-Win Territory in Week 4