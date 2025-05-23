Report: Cardinals Knew About Serious CB Injury Before Draft
Shockwaves were sent through the desert yesterday when it was revealed the Arizona Cardinals would be losing starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for the 2025 season.
Murphy-Bunting was placed on the reserve/NFI list, which means he suffered an injury away from the facility/football activities.
It's unknown exactly what the injury is or when it occurred - though one Cardinals insider says the organization knew of the injury before the NFL Draft.
Cardinals Knew About Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury Prior to Draft
From ESPN's Josh Weinfuss on X:
"Some context to the Cardinals putting Sean Murphy-Bunting on the NFI list, which will cause him to miss the 2025 season: Arizona knew about Murphy-Bunting’s injury before the draft and it influenced the Cardinals’ approach, a source told ESPN.
"They ended up drafting two corners - Will Johnson out of Michigan and Denzel Burke out of Ohio State - last month. SMB’s absence will force Arizona to bring along some younger CBs faster than the Cardinals had intended."
Weinfuss also said the Cardinals could look to add a veteran presence in free agency.
Arizona drafted Will Johnson in the second round and also snagged Denzel Burke in the fifth.
The cornerback position was considered to be somewhat deep for the Cardinals entering the offseason - which is why it was a bit of a surprise to see Arizona leave with two corners when the dust settled on the draft.
Why Cardinals' Silence Makes Sense
It was quite smart for the Cardinals to keep silent on Murphy-Bunting's injury until after the draft.
Had teams known Arizona would be without their starting corner, perhaps Johnson may have not landed to the Cardinals at pick 47.
For what it's worth, Arizona previously brought in veteran cornerback Asante Samuel for a visit this offseason back in March.
However, you could make an argument the Cardinals are just fine without adding a veteran to fill in for Murphy-Bunting with names such as Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Starling Thomas all playing significant snaps last year for Arizona.
