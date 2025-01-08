Cardinals: Kyler Murray '100%' Coming Back in 2025
ARIZONA -- When it comes to speculation around what the future holds for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, that noise only comes from the outside.
“100%,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo if Murray would be the starter for the 2025 season.
Murray found himself in MVP conversations heading into Arizona's bye week, as the Cardinals won four games in a row with a 6-4 record and top spot in the NFC West before the break.
Arizona then went 1-5 out of the bye, and Murray's play was subject to hefty criticism, tossing eight interceptions in the final seven games.
During his end of season press conference, Gannon reiterated his belief in Murray.
“A very high ceiling. He is a top-level franchise quarterback, and he's played like that. He's shown that. He was in there talking to me today. We were kind of going through some things, and I think the best teams win. We have to make sure we have the best team, and he understands how he fits into that.”
Many believe the work of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing needs to improve to help Murray and the rest of Arizona's offense moving into 2025, though Gannon says Petzing was hired specifically to work with Murray.
“Excellent. I think it's tailor fitted for him. It's one of the reasons I hired Drew. I knew that was the guy I wanted to play with, and I wanted to make sure that the system fit, in my mind, what his skillset was and is and will grow and continue to develop into," Gannon said.
"He [Murray] was in my office for a long time. He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things. I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams.
"We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
Murray is set to enter the third of a five-year, $230 million contract that will see him hold a $45.6 million cap hit in 2025.
Colin Cowherd recently floated the idea of trading Murray - which you can read more about here.
As for the actual people in the building, it's very evident Murray isn't going anywhere - at least this offseason.