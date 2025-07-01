Kyler Murray Listed Among NFL’s Most Overrated Quarterbacks
Go around the league and ask about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and you'll find no shortage of interesting takes. Is he overrated? Is he underrated? Is he a bust? Are the Cardinals wasting him? When will he break out? Have we already seen his best?
And it goes on and on from there. The only consistency you will find with conversation's revolving around Murray is the amount of inconsistency there is surrounding him.
CBS Sports stirred the pot recently involving Murray. Cody Benjamin noted Murray as one of the most overrated quarterbacks in the NFL, and has to say for his reasoning:
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Named Overrated
"Maybe it's because he plays for the Arizona Cardinals and not the New York Giants, but Murray has faced curiously little national pressure to finally justify his No. 1 overall selection back in 2019. Yes, injuries have played a part here, knocking him out of extended action in two of his last three years. But that's part of his story. It's a story that's going on in Year 7 in 2025, and still we have no idea what, exactly, Arizona has under center," said Benjamin.
With all due respect to Benjamin, I don't believe this to be truthful whatsoever; quite the opposite in fact. Murray has faced no shortage of criticism during his time in the pros, which would be expected for a top overall selection in any draft. We do know that local media has certainly shown restraint when it comes to discussing him, but the national media has certainly had their fair share.
Benjamin goes on to make a prediction of sorts for the upcoming season:
"There's no doubt Murray can make a highlight reel with his scurrying scrambles and deep shots to Marvin Harrison Jr., but he's still in search of both his first career playoff win and a semblance of a sustainable passing approach."
To round it out, Benjamin left this note:
"2025 projection: Enjoys better chemistry with Harrison, plus defensive support, to flirt with a wild-card spot."
This part to round things out feels fair and is absolutely the hope that Cardinals fans have for this season. It feels like a possible necessity at this point in his career, and after a push last year it becomes more realistic and within grasp.
Is Murray overrated? Well, that truly depends on who you're talking to, however, he receives more than his fair share of criticism, and rightfully so. Here's hoping that the 2025 projection comes to pass so we can start moving forward in the right direction.