Cardinals' Kyler Murray on Same Page With Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray can be a lethal combination for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of pieces on offense, but the success or failure of the unit will be linked to whether or not Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are in sync.

The quarterback and wide receiver pair got their feet wet as a duo last season, and Harrison caught for 885 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions. His yardage helped him rank 33rd in the NFL, which is a bit lower than where Harrison probably wants to be.

Harrison hopes the offense this year can perform better, and he thinks there's a good chance the Cardinals can improve.

"I'm very confident in what we have offensively," Harrison said h/t NFL.com content producer Christian Gonzales. "From top to bottom, the quarterback, offensive line, skill positions, I think we have everything we need to accomplish our goals."

When it comes to Murray specifically, Harrison likes how his chemistry has developed with him, and he explained what he thinks needs to be done in order to get on the same page more.

"I feel like we should be able to go out there with our eyes closed and complete 100% of our passes," Harrison said of him and Murray. "That's the goal you want to get to with timing."

Reps and time are always the challenge when trying to get a quarterback and receiver on the same page, especially when one or both are rookies. That problem existed last year, but the familiarity between the two now is stronger, and that should help the Cardinals offense improve in condition.

In the meantime, Murray and Harrison will look to get better as the Cardinals go to the practice facility this week for offseason team activities. It's the final time the team will be together until training camp at the end of July.

