Cardinals Star WR Given Disappointing Ranking
It's undeniable that Arizona Cardinals' 2024 first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't blow many away with his rookie year stats. Despite extremely lofty expectations, the Ohio State legacy product only recorded 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
It's not as if that was a significantly poor number, especially in a run-first offense riddled with passing inconsistencies from the QB play, WR group and offensive playcalling.
With that said, Harrison is widely expected to take a major year-two leap. That's certainly a reasonable expectation, as Harrison (like any rookie) seemed to struggle early with the pace of the game. That much can be coached and developed with time and experience.
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 WRs in the NFL, and the Cardinals' WR1 was all the way down at 26th in the league. Granted, this ranking is not based on only one receiver from each team, and there are significantly more than 32 starting WRs in the NFL, but it does seem likely Harrison could rocket up this list with a successful 2025 season.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote:
"Harrison Jr.’s rookie season may have felt underwhelming at times, but it was far from poor. He earned a 77.2 receiving grade overall and a 91.8 grade against single coverage, highlighting his ability to win one-on-one matchups as a true No. 1 receiver."
Harrison did put forward a solid season overall. Much of his struggles were exacerbated by his usage, and some admittedly poor play by QB Kyler Murray. But Harrison needs to take a step forward of his own, and he knows that as well as any fan.
Harrison has bulked up considerably, and appears to be headed in the right direction to take over as the true No. 1 receiver in Arizona. The Cardinals' offense will depend on his ability to perform alongside TE Trey McBride and WR Michael Wilson.