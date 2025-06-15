Where Arizona Cardinals Land in Current NFL Cap Space Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially wrapped up offseason team activities and mandatory mini-camp, clearing the way for about a month's worth of rest before training camp arrives and football season is unofficially here.
The Cardinals made plenty of big moves throughout the course of the offseason, which has given Arizona expectations of competing for a postseason spot in 2025.
Though teams are still able to make moves, rosters are mostly set - and so too is majority of salary cap spaces in the league, barring a big trade or two.
Where do the Cardinals rank currently in cap space?
Arizona Cardinals Rank Middle of Pack in NFL Cap Space
The Cardinals are currently 12th in cap space rankings, per Over The Cap, with $29.5 million. Arizona still needs to sign second-round pick Will Johnson to his rookie deal, which will lower that number but not by much.
As of yesterday, 30 second-round players were still unsigned, so it's not as if Johnson or the Cardinals are an outlier in their negotiations.
Current Cap Space Rankings
1. New England Patriots: $60.7 million
2. San Francisco 49ers: $46.5 million
3. Detroit Lions: $40.1 million
4. New York Jets: $36.7 million
5. Las Vegas Raiders: $36.1 million
6. Green Bay Packers: $35.5 million
7. Dallas Cowboys: $32.1 million
8. Cincinnati Bengals: $31.9 million
9. Seattle Seahawks: $31.2 million
10. Philadelphia Eagles: $30.7 million
The Tennessee Titans stand between Arizona and the top ten with $30.07 million in cap space. Just behind the Cardinals are the New Orleans Saints with $29 million heading into summer.
How Arizona Cardinals Spent Money
The Cardinals spent the seventh-most money in free agency this offseason with a total of $179.1 million awarded in contracts.
The biggest signing was Josh Sweat, who inked a four-year deal worth $76.4 million to become the Cardinals' lead pass rusher.
“Guys pick his brain about certain things,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Sweat.
“He’ll help in that way, because he’s played a lot of ball. He’s been successful. I always say, ‘You want to know ball, talk to the players.’ He’s one of those guys you can talk to.”
The Cardinals also re-signed Baron Browning on a two-year, $15 million deal while bringing in Dalvin Tomlinson (two-year, $29 million) and Calais Campbell (one-year, $5.5 million) in free agency.
Arizona's done business quite well since GM Monti Ossenfort took over the helm, as the Cardinals' figure of $7.39 million in dead cap spending (salary cap space used to pay players who are currently not on the roster) ranks as fourth-least in that category.