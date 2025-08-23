Cardinals vs Raiders: How to Watch
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
What: Preseason Week 3
When: Saturday, Aug 23 at 7:00 PM
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Spread: Cardinals +2.5
The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Las Vegas Raiders later tonight hoping to end the preseason on a high note.
While we're not sure if the Raiders will be playing their starters, the Cardinals will not - as confirmed by head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier this week.
"Still trending, but similar to last week," Gannon told reporters on Thursday. Backups fighting for roster spots will be tasked with playing all 60 minutes - which will be their final audition ahead of roster cuts coming on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
"The game's a big piece. It absolutely is. I think the guys that are playing, they're playing for roster spots. They know that, and so they're excited about the opportunity, and they'll play well."
Here's how to catch tonight's action:
How to Watch
Television viewers can watch the game on Arizona's Family (KPHO-TV, CBS 5). The game can also be live streamed on NFL+ for people outside of the market.
How to Listen
Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and Fuego 106.7 FM (Spanish) will carry the game on radio waves.
More Cardinals vs Raiders Notes
- Saturday's game will mark the Raiders first visit to State Farm Stadium since
the 2019 preseason. After facing him twice a year as the head coach of the division-rival Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons (2010-2023), the Cardinals will face Pete Carroll for
the first time since he was hired to helm the Raiders in 2025. Arizona has faced
Carroll 29 times as a head coach during the regular season (28 vs. Seattle; 1 vs.
New England).
- In franchise history, the only coaches Arizona has faced more during the regular season are Hall of Famers George Halas (60), Curly Lambeau (55) and Tom Landry (53).
- In the first two preseason games, rookie S Kitan Crawford - selected by Arizona in the 7th round (225th overall) of the 2025 Draft - had six tackles, an INT and a pass defensed on defense to go along with one tackle on special teams.