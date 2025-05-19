All Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Praises Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has the support from Arizona Cardinals icon Larry Fitzgerald.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Larry Fitzgerald remains the greatest player in Arizona Cardinals franchise history, but there is reason to believe one player could be on a path towards trying to rival his career.

The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is the highest Arizona has used a selection on a receiver since the team took Fitzgerald with the No. 3 overall pick 20 years before.

Fitzgerald played with the Cardinals from 2004-20, and still keeps tabs on the organization, including with Harrison.

"I saw a guy who made a lot of plays," Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Republic's Theo Mackie h/t NFL.com digital content producer Bobby Kownack.

"He did a really good job. When the ball came to him, he made his plays. He's only gonna continue to get better so I'm excited to see his Year 2."

Harrison recorded 885 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions, which is a better pace than what Fitzgerald had in his rookie season, where he caught 58 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. Granted, Harrison played one more game than Fitzgerald, but the point still stands. Harrison has a chance to enjoy a great career in the NFL like Fitzgerald had.

Fitzgerald also extended an olive branch to the new Cardinals wide receiver, but he wasn't sure if the young phenom would take his advice.

"If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful," Fitzgerald said.

"But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes."

Harrison hopes to have another strong season with the Cardinals, where he takes another step forward like Fitzgerald did in Year 2.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News