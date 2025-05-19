Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Praises Marvin Harrison Jr.
Larry Fitzgerald remains the greatest player in Arizona Cardinals franchise history, but there is reason to believe one player could be on a path towards trying to rival his career.
The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is the highest Arizona has used a selection on a receiver since the team took Fitzgerald with the No. 3 overall pick 20 years before.
Fitzgerald played with the Cardinals from 2004-20, and still keeps tabs on the organization, including with Harrison.
"I saw a guy who made a lot of plays," Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Republic's Theo Mackie h/t NFL.com digital content producer Bobby Kownack.
"He did a really good job. When the ball came to him, he made his plays. He's only gonna continue to get better so I'm excited to see his Year 2."
Harrison recorded 885 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions, which is a better pace than what Fitzgerald had in his rookie season, where he caught 58 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. Granted, Harrison played one more game than Fitzgerald, but the point still stands. Harrison has a chance to enjoy a great career in the NFL like Fitzgerald had.
Fitzgerald also extended an olive branch to the new Cardinals wide receiver, but he wasn't sure if the young phenom would take his advice.
"If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful," Fitzgerald said.
"But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes."
Harrison hopes to have another strong season with the Cardinals, where he takes another step forward like Fitzgerald did in Year 2.