Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Reveals Goal For Second Season
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had the opportunity to get a taste of the NFL in his first season with the team.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a decent rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, tying himself for a franchise record for a first-year player with Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.
Harrison found himself in some pretty good company, but now he hopes to take the Cardinals to the next level in his second season with the team.
"I think you got to make the playoffs," Harrison said via ESPN insider Josh Weinfuss. "I think this is the year that I feel like we want to do what we need to do. We have all the pieces we need. We just got to go out there and execute at this point.
"That's why they brought me here to help this team win games."
Harrison is hungry for more with the Cardinals after an 8-9 finish last season. He knows he is part of the solution for the Cardinals' success, and that means he has to do more than what he did last year.
Harrison feels as though he can gain a lot from having a year of experience under his belt, and that can go a long way in trying to prepare for what defenses will throw at him in his second season.
If Harrison can emerge into a 1,000-yard receiver for the Cardinals like the team envisioned he would be when they took him in the draft, Arizona will move that much closer into the contender conversation in the NFC.
In the meantime, Harrison and his teammates will participate in OTA's later this month before heading off for their final rest in advance of training camp.