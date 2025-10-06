Cardinals Lose Key Offensive Player to Injured Reserve
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing tight end Tip Reiman for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Reiman left action in Week 5's loss against the Tennessee Titans and was carted off the field before immediately being downgraded to out.
Reiman's specific injury isn't known at this time - though it's enough to see the second-year tight end's season come to a close upon hitting injured reserve.
Now, Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Travis Vokolek will carry the torch in Reiman's absence.
"That's a big loss, you know what I mean, but you got to overcome it. Full confidence in obviously Trey and Elijah, and then Travis came in, he's been playing extremely well on fourth down, and he'll come in and do a good job for us," Gannon told reporters.
"So definitely gotta pick up the slack, you know. But that's - we've had guys go out of the lineup here. It's a tough loss."
How Tip Reiman Loss Impacts Cardinals
The Cardinals' offensive foundation rests in running the football, something Arizona has yet to do at a high level in 2025 despite doing so in previous years.
Though Reiman took an obvious backseat to McBride in the passing attack, he was utilized often in Arizona's hefty usage of 12 and 13 personnel as eight a tight end or fullback.
With the Cardinals looking to shift their offensive philosophy after weeks and weeks of struggles, the injury to Reiman may force their hand to the passing attack a bit more.
Reiman will join players such as Justin Jones, Hayden Conner, Christian Jones, Joey Blount, L.J. Collier, Valentin Senn, J.J. Russell, James Conner, Trey Benson, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas currently on injured reserve.
Walter Nolen and BJ Ojulari are on the PUP list while Sean Murphy-Bunting remains on the NFI list.
Cardinals Hope to Reverse Losing Ways
Gannon met with reporters after yesterday's loss and offered the following:
"It seems like we haven't played in forever coming off that Thursday night. You look in the mirror and you made some adjustments. We tweaked a couple things. I think we coached the details, but we're not coaching the details well enough. That's ultimately what it comes down to. (I) give them credit and I didn't see (Titans Head) Coach (Brian) Callahan.
"He's probably celebrating, but to give them credit they coached and played better than we did. That's what the NFL is. I think our guys realize that, but I did tell them (that) everybody in there from staff, to the coaches to the players—to everybody in there, the clock is ticking. It doesn't matter if you're a number one overall pick, a Pro Bowl safety, a third year head coach, a first year assistant. It doesn't matter. We have to do a better job and close out games.”