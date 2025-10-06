All Cardinals

Cardinals Lose Key Offensive Player to Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals will be without yet another player due to injury.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) is tended to before being carted off during their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) is tended to before being carted off during their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing tight end Tip Reiman for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Reiman left action in Week 5's loss against the Tennessee Titans and was carted off the field before immediately being downgraded to out.

Reiman's specific injury isn't known at this time - though it's enough to see the second-year tight end's season come to a close upon hitting injured reserve.

Now, Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Travis Vokolek will carry the torch in Reiman's absence.

"That's a big loss, you know what I mean, but you got to overcome it. Full confidence in obviously Trey and Elijah, and then Travis came in, he's been playing extremely well on fourth down, and he'll come in and do a good job for us," Gannon told reporters.

"So definitely gotta pick up the slack, you know. But that's - we've had guys go out of the lineup here. It's a tough loss."

How Tip Reiman Loss Impacts Cardinals

Tip Reiman, Arizona Cardinal
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) is taken off the field on a cart after being injured against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' offensive foundation rests in running the football, something Arizona has yet to do at a high level in 2025 despite doing so in previous years.

Though Reiman took an obvious backseat to McBride in the passing attack, he was utilized often in Arizona's hefty usage of 12 and 13 personnel as eight a tight end or fullback.

With the Cardinals looking to shift their offensive philosophy after weeks and weeks of struggles, the injury to Reiman may force their hand to the passing attack a bit more.

Reiman will join players such as Justin Jones, Hayden Conner, Christian Jones, Joey Blount, L.J. Collier, Valentin Senn, J.J. Russell, James Conner, Trey Benson, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas currently on injured reserve.

Walter Nolen and BJ Ojulari are on the PUP list while Sean Murphy-Bunting remains on the NFI list.

Cardinals Hope to Reverse Losing Ways

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Ganno
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the field before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Gannon met with reporters after yesterday's loss and offered the following:

"It seems like we haven't played in forever coming off that Thursday night. You look in the mirror and you made some adjustments. We tweaked a couple things. I think we coached the details, but we're not coaching the details well enough. That's ultimately what it comes down to. (I) give them credit and I didn't see (Titans Head) Coach (Brian) Callahan.

"He's probably celebrating, but to give them credit they coached and played better than we did. That's what the NFL is. I think our guys realize that, but I did tell them (that) everybody in there from staff, to the coaches to the players—to everybody in there, the clock is ticking. It doesn't matter if you're a number one overall pick, a Pro Bowl safety, a third year head coach, a first year assistant. It doesn't matter. We have to do a better job and close out games.”

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News