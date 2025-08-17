Arizona Cardinals Lose OL vs Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out OL Hayden Conner for the rest of preseason Week 2 action against the Denver Broncos.
Conner was injured on the first drive and spent a minute on the ground while trainers evaluated his knee injury. The Cardinals quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Conner was a late-round draft pick by Arizona this season. The Cardinals loved his versatility to play either center or guard, which is something he did for the Texas Longhorns during the College Football Playoffs last season.
Conner struggled this training camp with getting accurate snaps off while playing center. Jon Gaines will take over backup center duties while the starters tonight are not playing.
Conner was previously highlighted as a player who needed to impress tonight in our preseason preview.
Hayden Conner Quotes
After Conner was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round, he spoke with reporters and offered the following:
On being selected by the Cardinals:
“I’m just excited. I had a really good meeting. I had a really good formal visit with the Cardinals at the Combine. I’m just ready to be a good culture fit and work my butt off. I’ll do whatever the team needs.”
On if he is the most comfortable playing guard:
“Yeah, that’s where I have the most starts, but I’m a five-position guy. I can do tackle. I can do center as well. I think I’m going to end up being somewhere in those three interior spots, but I can do it all.”
On how he would describe his game:
“Very controlled. I take a lot of passion into my greatest strength, which is my football IQ. I prepare like no one else, and I’m extremely versatile.”
On if he's spoken with is former Texas teammate OL Christian Jones:
“Yeah, we have exchanged texts already. I told him that he needs to get ready, I'm coming in to see him.”
On if he's prepared for the expectations of being a rookie:
“Yes, I am ready for whatever.”
On what he hopes to accomplish in his first year in the league:
“I'm just going to put myself in the best position possible no matter what. I'll take whatever opportunity arises. I know that I'm good enough to fight for a starting job, but if they need me to be a sixth, seventh guy, I can do that and I'm humble enough to fit in wherever.”
On if this is the best birthday of life:
“I think it might be. I think this is going to be kind of hard to beat.”