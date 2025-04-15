Cardinals Mailbag: Draft Targets, Big Signings + More
ARIZONA -- We're nearly a week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals are truly a wild card in terms of what they can do once they're on the clock.
After a successful free agency period, the Cardinals now knock on the doorstep of turning the tide of the organization moving into year number three under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
We're still in wait-and-see mode. Fans have questions and we have some (temporary) answers.
All questions via Twitter/X from the tweet below. Thanks everybody for the questions - enjoy!
Q: If the Cardinals stay at 16 who out of these 3 do you want: Derrick Harmon, Kenneth Grant, or Josh Simmons? - @Icee_TMak
A: There doesn't feel like a "wrong" answer here.
Simmons would satisfy the need for a future tackle - but he's played left tackle at Ohio State each of the last two seasons. He does have prior experience at right tackle, but is that enough to sway Arizona without moving Paris Johnson Jr. another time?
Harmon and Grant each bring their own flavor to the table - Grant being a massive body who is a run stuffer while Harmon's considered to be more of the pass-rusher.
Arizona hasn't been shy about coveting the need for pass rush help in the interior, and solely by that metric I'd rank them in the following order: Harmon, Grant and Simmons.
The gap between Harmon and Grant is smaller than the one existing between Grant and Simmons - that's no shade to the Ohio State tackle, I just think the other two names fit better.
Q: Are they going DL or OL in the first round? - @AngryCards
A: I think either side of the line of scrimmage is a great bet in round one, though defensive line seems more likely given the options expected to be available.
However, some fans aren't giving the need for OL enough credence.
The Cardinals still don't know who their starting right guard will be, and the future at right tackle still is unresolved. Do not be at all surprised if Arizona goes OL, especially with a deep DL class.
For now, I'm still siding with DL unless a premium tackle unexpectedly drops.
Q: With backloading Sweat’s contract, do you anticipate a trade in the works for the use of the remaining salary cap? - @JonathonW_7
A: Great question!
I want to acknowledge that with most massive contracts, teams normally try to make the first year or two of the deal in their favor just so they're not devoting all of their eggs into one basket.
It's also done, like you said, to still give the organization some wiggle room if another opportunity should arise, which does include a trade possibility.
The Cardinals didn't specifically tailor Sweat's deal with another move in mind, however. What they did is just a fairly common occurence.
For those curious, Sweat has a $19 million annual average on his four-year deal but has cap hits of $7.3 million and $16.3 million the first two years, per Spotrac.
Arizona also has a potential out in the deal before the remaining two years carry cap hits of $23.6 million.
Q: How many roster spots are actually open? Where do you think a rookie could actually impact this team in 2025? - @YoungFocusBA
A: It feels like there's a good majority of roster spots already secured for next season thanks to returning vets, key free agents and the incoming draft class - I can't give you an exact number, but camp battles will be far and few between.
That's a good thing for the Cardinals.
Arizona loves to rotate their front seven players, so even if it feels like the respective positions of defensive line and outside linebacker are stacked, a top rookie could still walk in and give significant contributions.
I think other spots to where a first-round pick could really make a difference would be inside linebacker, boundary corner (cough, Will Johnson), right guard and slot receiver.
Q: How much of our DL problems do you think Sweat and Tomlinson will solve and what do you think the Cards should do to solve the rest of the DL issues? - @Mando112155
A: This question was asked prior to the signing of Calais Campbell, so adding another top name/talent to the room is off the board.
Honestly, Arizona did really well in free agency addressing those issues - but they should still continue a youth movement in the trenches.
I like what Dante Stills and Darius Robinson can be, though Arizona could still benefit greatly down the road from another injection of fresh talent through the draft.
Q: What’s your letter grade for the Cardinals and their offseason efforts so far? Please, no grading on a curve. - @MrEd315
A: Honestly, I'll give this offseason a strong B.
The Cardinals did very good not only luring in a big-name free agent, they also plugged in some holes along the defensive line with some talented veterans - ultimately satisfying their top two needs and placing themselves in "BPA" territory (best player available) for the draft rather than selecting based on need.
The only complaints - if any - is their inside linebacker signings weren't exactly inspiring and we still don't know the starting five along the offensive line. The draft can help answer some of those questions, though.
No complaints over here, but a good draft class can really put the cherry on top of a solid offseason from Ossenfort and co.
Q: How much does the Sweat and Tomlinson combination affect their draft plan for the first 3 rounds? Do they still target the trenches early or do they seem more flexible? - @CNAnderson1998
A: Again, this was asked prior to the Campbell signing, but the thought still applies.
I don't think it impacts their plans too drastically, as spots such as edge and interior defensive line can still use a fresh and talented face to mold moving into the future.
Those signings didn't respectively erase the need for future supplements, though it did give the Cardinals wiggle room to not feel pressured to target a specific player or position when they're on the clock.
That's a good feeling - a luxury almost - that the Cardinals aren't trapped into a "insert player or bust" position.