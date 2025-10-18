Cardinals Make Bold Move, Pass on QB in New 7-Round Mock Draft
We're already nearing the halfway point of the 2025 season, and so far it hasn't gone the way many had hoped for the Arizona Cardinals.
Offseason playoff hopes, even expectations, are drying up quickly. Some fans are already quitting on the season, and historically, the outlook for the Cardinals to turn things around and make the postseason is grim.
Unfortunately, it's fair for fans to start looking ahead toward 2026 with renewed hopes for another busy offseason, although the future of the leadership for this franchise is unclear.
Still, everyone loves to build the perfect offseason, and the NFL Draft is the best place to start.
The 2026 NFL Draft looks to be fun and full of personal preferences, as few prospects will have universal and consensus takes. But it's nonetheless a class that can buff defenses and provide weapons on offense, along with no shortage of intriguing quarterback options.
All of that should entice Cardinals fans.
I have thrown together my first full 2026 NFL Draft mock specifically for the Cardinals. The order was provided by Pro Football Focus, with me selecting players based on how the simulation went and how the board fell.
There are certainly some positions I wish I could've addressed earlier, as you will soon see, but overall I liked my strategy to fix weaknesses and strengthen critical areas.
You can be the judge yourself as the Cardinals prepare to make their first pick with the tenth overall selection...
10. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
This Cardinals' offensive line is a disaster aside from Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle and Hjalte Froholdt at center. The rest of the group, including the depth chart, desperately needs to be upgraded. Fano is being argued as the class's best offensive tackle prospect, and for good reason, as the 2024 All-Big 12 Conference player has yet to surrender a sack this year.
With a pending extension for Johnson, Fano's addition would secure both sides of the offensive line for the Cardinals for years.
42.Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The definition of a best player available pick here, as Hill is a game-altering defender. Hill has shown elite pass-rushing skills from his linebacker spot, but he's a terrific run defender with skills in pass coverage that are developing.
His numbers are down from last season, but that includes his missed tackles with just one following 18 misses last year.
Hill would become a superstar in a defense like the Cardinals, which would use him in every way imaginable to take full advantage of his seemingly limitless skill set.
74. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
It wouldn't be a Cardinals draft without selecting a defensive back early, and they won't have to go far to get their guy this year. Abney found the field early with Arizona State and has only gotten better with each season.
His progression from his freshman season to now could have him drafted much, much higher than 74th overall, but the Cardinals won't complain. Considering the injuries and pending extensions the secondary is facing, Abney is the kind of pick that pays off big down the road, but he will still be used in year one.
110. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri
Consider me one of Wilson's biggest fans, as I believe he's being devalued big time. His future employer will appreciate his decision to transfer from Georgia and bet on himself to live up to his status as a top high school recruit.
It didn't take long for him to introduce himself to start the year against Central Arkansas, but he's been steadily producing all season and just registered two sacks against a good Alabama team. Wilson is beginning to arrive, and the Cardinals would love to get ahead of the curve and throw him into an exciting pass-rushing rotation with Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, and Jordan Burch.
149. Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan
It's officially fair to say Haynes was misused at Alabama, who historically pumps out pro running backs, now that we've seen Michigan unleash him. Haynes was banged up against USC last weekend, but he's yet to find an opponent who can contain him, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and rushing for 100+ yards in every game aside from the USC matchup.
He runs angry and is prone to breaking off huge runs. The Cardinals need all of that in their backfield, which has been one of the most surprising weaknesses on the team this year. Considering the uncertainty for the future of the position in the desert, Haynes is the type of day-three running back who takes the league by storm and has everyone asking how he lasted as long as he did.
188. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
Robinson is the living definition of "all or nothing" at the wide receiver position. The local kid was a tight end in high school, but his elite speed and athleticism led to a move to wideout at USC, which he has maintained after transferring to Florida State.
But his story at both universities has been the same, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch for his career but scraping just over 1,000 career yards in three seasons. When he's at his best, he's unstoppable. The Cardinals would prefer more consistency at the wide receiver position, but the board didn't fall favorably to land a guy earlier.
They can roll the dice with Robinson late and bank on his high upside to become their go-to big-play creator.
223. Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech
Hunter shouldn't go undrafted—in fact, he should climb up the board by the time the draft rolls around in April. However, he's never been a highly productive player and may be seen as a limited contributor at the next level. That's just fine for the Cardinals, who need long-term solutions inside for nose tackles, which is Hunter's forte.
Hunter is a massive force at 6'4" and 325 lbs, and although he won't be posting elite sack numbers even for his position, he will command the respect of the opponent's offensive line and give the guys around him much better opportunities to impact the game.