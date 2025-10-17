Monti Ossenfort Has Odd Messaging for Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Noise around the Arizona Cardinals and the future of quarterback Kyler Murray seemingly grows with each passing week.
The Cardinals move into Week 7's matchup against the Green Bay Packers with Murray questionable to play - and if he misses this Sunday, backup Jacoby Brissett will have another opportunity to impress after he did just that in their Week 6 road trip to Indianapolis.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was asked on Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke about Murray's future as the starting quarterback:
Cardinals GM Addresses Kyler Murray Chatter
"I know that's always a hot discussion and those are always fun discussions to have (in terms of) speculation. You know, really where we're at right now is we had Kyler out there in practice yesterday and we're gonna have him out there today," Ossenfort said this morning.
"Really we're going to progress with him and see what he can do out on the field. And so at the same time we got to prepare for if he's not ready to go.
So that's one of those things where we're going to continue to try and get Kyler healthy and get him in a position where he can get back to doing the things we know he can do on the field. And then when he's doing that, he'll be out there.
"At the same time, if he's not ready to do that, Jacoby's got to be ready. Which he showed he can do last week. I think our focus is really on getting Kyler to a point where he can get back out there on the field and do the things we know he's capable of doing."
Kyler Murray Status Up in The Air vs Packers
With the Cardinals sitting at 2-4, a loss to Green Bay would only dampen the mood further out in the desert entering their Week 8 bye week.
Murray's foot sprain could very well keep him out on Sunday, though some would prefer Brissett's presence in the huddle after an impressing outing against the Colts that earned some solid praise from star tight end Trey McBride:
"The way he came in there and knew exactly what to do. I mean, he's a pro. A guy who's been in this league for a long time, played a ton of games. Felt very confident with him back there, and I'm excited to see him continue to be a better player."
We'll likely get reports tomorrow night if Murray is trending towards playing, though there's no doubt the noise is slowly being turned up around his status with the organization for both this season and beyond.
As for Ossenfort's comments, it sure sounds like the Cardinals want to be supportive while also neutral moving forward.