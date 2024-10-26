Dolphins Make More QB Moves ... and Two Elevations
The Miami Dolphins' Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, but more than anything they provided a lot of answers at the quarterback position.
In a quick summary, Tua Tagovailoa officially is on the 53-man roster, Skylar Thompson will be his backup and his only backup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and C.J. Beathard has replaced Tim Boyle as the third option.
The Dolphins' moves Saturday had the Dolphins activating Tagovailoa to the 53-man roster and releasing Boyle, along with elevating DT Neil Farrell Jr. and LS Matt Overton from the practice squad for the game against the Cardinals.
The move with Overton was almost an automatic with Blake Ferguson still due to miss at least the next three games while on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, and the move with Farrell also was almost a given because of the freakish injury that will sideline defensive tackle Zach Sieler at least for this game.
THE QUARTERBACK SITUATION
With Tagovailoa moved to the 53-man roster off injured reserve, his designation of questionable on the final injury report was removed as was expected all along.
The move with Boyle wasn't surprising; in fact, we mentioned it as a possibility earlier in the week along with the possibility of Tyler Huntley being placed on IR. And now both have happened.
This will leave the Dolphins vulnerable against Arizona in the case of really bad luck because they won't have an emergency third quarterback. The Dolphins would have elevated newcomer C.J. Beathard under different circumstances, but they needed to use the two elevations on Overton and Farrell.
From here, it still is strange that the Dolphins haven't signed Overton to the active roster because he can only be elevated from the practice squad three times, so he'll have to be signed to the 53 anyway to be able to go a fourth consecutive game, which would be the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 11.
Having Thompson as the No. 2 quarterback seemed like the logical outcome all along, given he was the one who held that position entering the regular season, Huntley is injured, and Boyle simply didn't get the job done when he got an opportunity to play.
And Beathard having arrived only this week put him way behind Thompson, though we're saying that maybe he might overtake him at some point.
Another interesting decision will come when Huntley is eligible to come off IR — after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 17 — but the puzzle has been solved for the Arizona game at least.