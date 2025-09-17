Cardinals Make Roster Moves After Losing Star CB
ARIZONA -- Shortly after Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters CB Garrett Williams would be placed on injured reserve - alongside DL L.J. Collier - the team officially announced the moves with a few more roster changes:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Darren Hall to the active roster from the practice squad and has placed defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Garrett Williams on injured reserve," wrote the team in a press release.
"In addition, the team has signed cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (ECK-oh / BOY-doe) and defensive lineman Zach Carter to the practice squad and has released linebacker Elliott Brown from the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"Carter (6-4, 301) is a three-year NFL veteran who has played 45 games (16 starts) with Las Vegas (2024) and Cincinnati (2022-24) after entering the league with the Bengals as a third-round selection (95th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft from Florida. He has 68 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in his career. The 26-year old Carter played eight games with the Raiders last year after appearing in 37 games with the Bengals.
"Boye-Doe will wear jersey #35 and Carter will wear #90."
More on Arizona Cardinals Roster Moves
Williams and Collier will be required to miss at least the next four games - though both have potential to return at some point this season according to Gannon.
You can read more about their injuries alongside Max Melton and Will Johnson by clicking here.
Williams, graded by Pro Football Focus as the best zone coverage corner in the NFL last season, is a big blow to the secondary, though Melton and Johnson not hitting injured reserve alongside the Syracuse product is great news for Arizona.
Hall is a versatile piece for the Cardinals and has impressed in consecutive preseasons with the team - it looks like they'll give him an opportunity to showcase himself in the regular season.
Boye-Doe spent this past training camp in Arizona and has some familiarity with the Cardinals' defensive schemes if absolutely needed while Carter brings some NFL experience to a defensive line room that's considerably banged up at the moment.
Arizona is on the road against the San Francisco 49ers this week with a short turnaround following, as they'll host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.