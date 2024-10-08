Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 6
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves today:
- Signed OL Charlie Heck from the practice squad to the active roster
- Placed OL Will Hernandez on injured reserve
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Hernandez was done for the season after suffering a knee injury.
“Will was playing really well. He’s playing really good ball for us. He’s an integral part to our toughness, our attitude, doing things the right way, practicing the right way and playing the right way. It’s a tough one to lose, but he’ll recover from it," Gannon said.
"He’ll get back and he’ll be back saddled up again. I’m sure of that (with) knowing him. The guys that we’ve got, we feel good about. We’ll get the right lineup in there and go to work.”
Backup Trystan Colon filled in for Hernandez, and Gannon said he did some good things on Sunday.
“I thought he did some good things. I really did. He’s played a lot of ball for us, so I feel really good about him going in the game and playing," Gannon told reporters.
Watch for rookie Isaiah Adams to potentially make a push for playing time with Hernandez out.
Hernandez now joins right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve. Williams is expected to miss a lengthy period of time, perhaps the whole season.
“I think that (OL coach) Klayton (Adams) does a good job of mixing and matching those guys and practice," Gannon said when asked about replacing two starters along the offensive line.
"I know last year you weren’t here, but you guys know that’s kind of how we do things anyhow (during) OTAs (and) training camp, so we’ll get the right blend and the right mix in there and they’ll be comfortable playing with each other. The communication piece is obviously very important with those guys, but we’ll be on point.”
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Get Boost After Suspension
- First-Round Pick Potentially Making Return
- Cardinals React to Eye-Opening Victory
- Report: Cardinals Starter Done for Season