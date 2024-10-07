Cardinals Get Boost Ahead of Packers Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will welcome first-round pick defensive lineman Darius Robinson back to the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Robinson, who spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve, will see his 21-day practice window opened as the Cardinals prepare for Green Bay.
Robinson can be activated to the roster at any time, though he is not guaranteed to play at any point. If he is not elevated to the active roster at the end of the 21 day practice window, he must return to injured reserve for the rest of the season.
Robinson suffered a calf injury prior to the 2024 regular season, though reports suggested he avoided a major blow and would eventually return.
Sources tell Cardinals on SI the team was optimistic for a comeback shortly after he was eligible to return (Robinson was required to miss at least four weeks when landing on injured reserve) - and now that looks to be the case.
Robinson - taken with the No. 27 overall pick - flexed his muscles as a versatile and violent defensive linemen that wrecked havoc in the small amount of action we saw during training camp in preseason.
For a Cardinals defensive front that is considered weak in multiple areas, Robinson could be a key ingredient for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
If Robinson does not return this week, the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
Arizona will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week before flying to Green Bay.
