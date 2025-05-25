Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Expected For Year 2 Leap
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was good in his rookie season, but he has more left in the tank.
Harrison's ranked 33rd in the NFL for receiving yards, which is good for a rookie, but the second-year pro has more to prove, according to Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski.
"Harrison's rookie campaign was littered with long stretches of inactivity as a target. The wide receiver's production often came in bunches, particularly early in games, before defenses adjusted. In fact, his first four touchdown receptions occurred in the first quarter," Sobleski wrote.
"The rookie managed 62 catches for 885 yards and eight scores. For comparison, his Hall of Fame father caught 64 passes for 836 yards and eight touchdowns during his first season. Huge upside still exists in the current active player.
"However, fellow rookies receivers Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers outproduced last year's fourth overall draft pick.
"Arizona's coaching staff can do a much better job of making life easier on the squad's WR1. They can move him around more pre-snap. They could use more bunch sets. They can employ switch releases. Each of these things will create space instead of constantly asking him to win his matchup.
"For the Cardinals to finally reach their potential and make the postseason, Harrison must be better all around, likely through a combination of his own individual improvement and how he's utilized."
The coaching staff will have a major factor on Harrison's growth in his second season, and if the Cardinals can put him in positions where he can be more successful, the offense should perform at a higher level in the upcoming year.
Harrison and the rest of his Cardinals teammates will get to work as the team undergoes OTA's this week.