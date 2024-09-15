WATCH: Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Scores First Career TD
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. found the end zone for the first time in his career.
It surely won't be the last, either.
After the Cardinals got a massive stop on the defensive side of the ball, Arizona's offense took over near midfield and moved the chains via a few James Conner runs.
While Harrison was targeted with an eventual incompletion, Kyler Murray went right back to the No. 4 overall pick on a post pattern in the end zone.
Watch Harrison make a sick drag-catch for six:
Harrison got a lot of flack for his NFL debut last week, catching just one pass for four yards in Arizona's loss.
The Cardinals were fairly confident their top pick would bounce back.
"Nothing changes," Murray said to reporters. "We've got the utmost confidence in what we're capable of doing. If you went back and watched the game, I think they did a good job of making sure he wasn't going to be single covered for the majority of the game.
"But I'll never lose confidence in Marv."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon held similar sentiments after Week 1.
“Yeah, he'll be fine. Marvin will be fine. He'll get back at it and go to work, but no one's going to put more expectation and pressure and or him wanting to do well than himself," Gannon said.
"He’ll be perfectly fine.”
So far, so good in the desert.