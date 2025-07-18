Arizona Cardinals Massively Disrespected by National Outlet
The Arizona Cardinals continue to get no love from national outlets, even after a successful offseason.
It's understandable, and possibly even an advantage at times to be slept on, but that doesn't change the fact that undue faith is being put in some of Arizona's rivals, while the work GM Monti Ossenfort did to improve the Cardinals' roster is ignored.
One national outlet says you should take the under on Cardinals wins. While that by itself isn't an issue, the explanation is nothing short of disrespectful
National Outlet Disrespects Arizona Cardinals
The Athletic's Vic Tafur took a look at some of the best bets from an over/under perspective, particularly with regard to total wins.
Arizona's o/u win total is set at 8.5 by BetMGM, and Tafur says betting the under on that total is the way to go.
"With the return to health of the 49ers, it looks like the Cardinals are the worst team in the division again. But at least they are trying. They added puss rusher Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell up front, as well as rookie Walter Nolen," Tafur writes.
"Offensively, Kyler Murray has 82 career starts without a playoff win and is hoping something finally clicks with last year’s top pick, Marvin Harrison Jr.
"Tight end Trey McBride has become one of the best in the league, but Murray may not have time to always find him as the offensive line took some hits in the offseason and will need some time to jell. That’s not good as the schedule is a lot easier in the first six weeks than it is the rest of the way."
It's fair to not be blindly optimistic that the Cardinals are going to surge and win a tough NFC West division. But to claim so nonchalantly that they'll be basement-dwellers is the latest in a long line of undeserved 49ers love.
The 49ers are a historically good, well-coached team. The same can be said for all three of Arizona's division rivals.
But 2025 offers Arizona's best bet to take first place, or at the very least earn a Wild Card spot. Even if they don't play at a Super Bowl-contending level, they shouldn't be written off as a last-place team, and doing so is irresponsible.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.