PFF: Arizona Cardinals Safe Bet to Make Playoffs
The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to crawl out of the gutter for good in 2025.
If Jonathan Gannon's team can find its way to a playoff spot, the Cardinals' rebuild will likely be looked at as an objective success, regardless of how painful the process may have been to get there.
Arizona had the chance to contend for a playoff berth in 2024 — a feat that would have been undeniably ahead of schedule.
But according to one outlet, the Cardinals are a safe bet to turn that around in 2025.
PFF Says Arizona Cardinals Likely To Make Playoffs in 2025
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron took a look at some of the most favorable betting odds to make the playoffs. The Cardinals were among his candidates, with +130 odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.
"The Cardinals made notable improvements to their offense in 2024, and it resulted in top-10 marks in PFF overall grade (81.0) and EPA per play (0.058). It was the defense that fell well short, leading Arizona to make significant investments in that side of the ball this offseason," Cameron wrote.
"Headlined free-agent signing Josh Sweat, who flourished under Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, and first-round draft pick Walter Nolen, Arizona's front is geared up for 2025.
"The Cardinals endured a grueling start to 2024, facing off with five eventual playoff contenders in the first six weeks before regaining their footing heading into their Week 11 bye. The team fell flat down the stretch, though, posting a 2-5 record from Week 12 on. By the season's end, Arizona had played one of the five hardest schedules in the NFL.
"In 2025, the team has the 10th-easiest strength of schedule heading into the year, slated to face off with just four playoff teams from 2024 — though that doesn’t include teams expected to bounce back, such as the 49ers.
"Oddsmakers have Arizona's win total line set at 8.5, in line with PFF’s projection of 8.7. With a 44% projected chance of making the playoffs, the Cardinals rank seventh among NFC teams in postseason probability," Cameron continued.
The Cardinals aren't necessarily in a do-or-die year as far as playoff contention goes.
Now, they must at least be in contention to justify GM Monti Ossenfort's offseason approach, but a tough division and a deep NFC West may leave Arizona at home come January, even in the event that they improve to 10-plus wins.
But the Cardinals certainly have the horses to turn into a playoff team, as Cameron explains. The rest is up to execution.
