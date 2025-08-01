Arizona Cardinals Massively Disrespected in NFL Coach Rankings
ARIZONA -- Another day, another NFL rankings piece where the Arizona Cardinals are still underrated.
ESPN recently unveiled their list of NFL coaching staff rankings ahead of 2025, and the Cardinals are way too low once again.
ESPN Disrespects Arizona Cardinals in Coach Rankings
After finishing 20th last year, Ben Solak dropped the Cardinals three spots to No. 23 ahead of the new season.
"The Cardinals would be much, much higher in the 'coaching staffs who do cool stuff' rankings. Gannon, who kept it fairly simple during his time as the Eagles defensive coordinator, has teamed up with Rallis to sow chaos in the defensive backfield with spinning, shifting three-safety looks -- really unique stuff at this level. Similarly, Petzing has built a multifarious running game out of heavy sets and a thunder-and-lightning backfield of running back James Conner and quarterback Kyler Murray," wrote Solak.
"At some point, there has to be some fruit on these funky trees. Arizona is 12-22 under Gannon and has failed to make a postseason -- make it three years running, and the seat starts to get hot. There was positive momentum from 2022 to 2023, especially on offense. The Cardinals were sixth in success rate and ninth in points per drive, largely on the back of the NFL's most explosive rushing attack. But they can't throw their way back into games, which is a glaring issue for an offense with a second-contract quarterback. And they have to throw their way into a lot of games, with a defense 30th in success rate.
"One silver lining in the shaky defensive performance: The Cardinals were ninth in defensive red zone efficiency, regularly turning long drives into field goal attempts. If the retooled defensive line can win a few more passing downs on those long, bending-but-not-breaking drives, the Cardinals should take a step forward."
It's quite odd the Cardinals doubled their win total last season, only improved over the offseason but dropped three spots.
Perhaps even more odd is the placement behind the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts - all of whom have either first-time coaches or massively underperformed.
You could easily make the argument Gannon has done more with less - though 2025 is ultimately a year we'll find out what the Cardinals can be under his guidance.
As far as coordinators go, Petzing received interviews for head coaching positions this offseason while Rallis is highly expected to be in those same shoes next offseason. They're young - undoubtedly - but the NFL is on notice for both play-callers in the desert.
Either we're too high on the Cardinals entering 2025, or the national media will continue to be correct on what's happening in Arizona.