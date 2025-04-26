Cardinals Pick 'On a Mission' After Draft Slide
TEMPE -- You can put a few labels on new Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, though "steal of the draft" certainly seems like a good future possibility.
Johnson - selected with the No. 47 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft - was a projected first-round pick and widely was considered to be one of the best cornerback prospects in this class.
A 6-2 frame with ability to play in either man or zone coverage certainly bodes well in the transition to the NFL, though recent knee concerns surrounding Johnson saw the talented cover man bypassed in all 32 first-round picks before again waiting 14 more selection before Arizona called.
Another label you can place on Johnson is motivated.
"Definitely very frustrating. It was just one of those things that motivates you more than anything else. I know what type of player I am, and I'm just happy to be where I am now," Johnson told reporters in a conference call following his selection.
"So I'm giving my all to Arizona, and they're gonna get a great player. I promise that."
Johnson told reporters he's felt 100% healthy the last two years in regards to his knee and he didn't expect to slip out of the first round like he did.
"It's just frustrating. I know what I'm dealing with, and I know I'm healthy. I know how my body feels, so I'm just going to go out there and show that on Sundays and show everybody what they missed out on," Johnson said.
The former defensive MVP of the national championship game said he had contact with the Cardinals consistently after the NFL Combine, taking a Top 30 and virtual visit with the organization before the draft rolled around.
Johnson also told us he spoke with former Big Ten rival and current Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. about joining forces in the desert when the two went golfing together recently.
Back to that "steal of the draft" label - Johnson was asked how confident he was in living up to that title.
"I'm very convinced. I know what type of player I am and I know the work I'm about to put in to show that on the field. It's gonna show - I know what it's gonna be," he said.
"... I'm on a mission now. That definitely woke me up, for sure."