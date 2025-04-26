BREAKING: Cardinals Draft Michigan CB Will Johnson
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added a second player to their 2025 draft class, stopping one of the more notable slides of the weekend.
With pick 47 in the second round, the Cardinals selected Michigan Wolverines CB Will Johnson.
Johnson now joins Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen in Arizona's new draft class.
Following a fairly successful start to the draft, the Cardinals hoped to plug one of many holes at positions such as edge rusher, cornerback, offensive line or receiver.
After potential targets such as Jayden Higgins, Jonah Savaiinaea, Luther Burden, T.J. Sanders, Donovan Ezeiruaku and T.J. Tuimoloau, Johnson was the pick for Arizona.
Johnson was considered to be one of the top options in the first round before serious knee concerns dropped his draft stock. There's serious concerns about his longevity according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Johnson also has had injury troubles with turf toe and a hamstring injury.
When healthy, Johnson was considered to be one of the top cornerback options available entering the draft.
From his scouting report off NFL.com:
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
Johnson should be able to arrive to Arizona immediately and compete for a starting spot when thanks to his big frame and ability to play in either man or zone coverage.
So long as he's healthy, the Cardinals just snagged one of the best defenders in the draft - though it's clearly a massive risk. Arizona clearly trusts their medical staff.