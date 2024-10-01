Cardinals Not Worried About Offensive Struggles
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 to begin the regular season, though the team isn't quite ready to hit the panic button quite yet.
Overall, there's tons of room for improvement on both sides of the ball - though eyes in the desert are focused on names such as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterback Kyler Murray after less than ideal showings in the first three of four games.
Arizona's offense flexed their muscles in Week 2's win over the Los Angeles Rams, where the Cardinals could do no wrong either on the ground or through the air.
Yet showings against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders provide a better sample size of Arizona's sporadic offensive output.
The Cardinals have scored on all four of their opening drives this season - getting off on the right foot but failing to capture and sustain that momentum through all four quarters. Arizona's scored just ten fourth quarter points since Week 1.
Week 4's loss to Washington saw the Cardinals truly embarrassed for the first time under the guidance of second-year coach Jonathan Gannon, which was largely thanks to an underwhelming effort on offense against a favorable Commanders defense.
"We need to score more points, obviously, but we ran the ball for 180 yards (and) averaged over five yards per carry. Kyler completed 72% of his passes, so I think we've got to look at the areas that prevented us from putting points on the board," said Petzing.
"We can be a little bit better on money downs, that's got to show up here in the next couple weeks. (We need to be) a little bit more explosive in the passing game, but I think there's a lot of good on that tape. I think if we can clean up a couple of those areas, we'll put more points on the board. That'll be critical for our success."
Arizona's offensive line suffered a massive blow in Week 1 when right tackle Jonah Williams went down with a knee injury. The Cardinals were also without tight end Trey McBride due to a concussion. Wide receiver Zay Jones has also missed the first portion of games due to a suspension.
All the above may have been potential factors in Arizona's offense not reaching full tilt, though the vast majority of weapons have been ready and available for the Cardinals.
Perhaps that's been the most disappointing part - the Cardinals talked all offseason about having one of the best offensive units in the league, only to flash their potential in one of four matchups.
The season's not over - far from it actually - and Gannon's not ready to make massive changes just yet.
"Our guys will respond the right way. I'm not worried about that at all. It happens in the NFL, you get beat. I think our response will be correct and we have to have a good week of practice," he told reporters after the loss.
“If I didn't think we're close I would change it all, but I don't think that's response by me, (is) the right thing to do. We're not that far off. We just have to play and coach a little bit better.”