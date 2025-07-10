Arizona Cardinals Given Surprise Offseason Grade
The Arizona Cardinals were active this offseason.
They brought in top-end talent through free agency, then added depth and future contributors through the NFL Draft. A defense that was a rough watch in 2023 and 2024 will have reinforcements.
But just how successful was the offseason? Some outlets are less enthusiastic about the Cardinals' upcoming performance, but one gave an exceptional grade.
Arizona Cardinals Given High Offseason Grade
ESPN's Seth Walder handed out offseason grades for each NFL team. For the Cardinals, it was a high mark.
The grade: A-
"The Cardinals entered the offseason looking to improve their defense. Ultimately, the team brought in only one marquee free agent -- Sweat -- but did so at a position of serious need," Walder wrote.
"Sweat, who got a four-year deal averaging $19.1 million, was coming off an incredible Super Bowl in which he recorded 2.5 sacks and was a contender for game MVP...
"Sweat was the best free agent edge and has shown an ability to win on a down-to-down basis in previous seasons. So, I'm on board with the four-year deal averaging $19.1 million, especially considering how much Arizona needed an edge rusher."
But it wasn't just Sweat. Walder praised GM Monti Ossenfort's handling of his in-house star, signing TE Trey McBride to an extension.
"Arizona also signed McBride to an extension -- similarly averaging $19 million per year -- that I'm in favor of. McBride had a very efficient 2.32 yards per route run (and totaled 1,146 receiving yards) in 2024, performing as one of the league's best tight ends.
"The money puts him near the top of the tight end market but is slightly cheaper per year, after adjusting for salary cap inflation, than what the Patriots gave Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in 2021.
"I also liked some of Arizona's smaller deals. At $6.25 million per year for two years, Jacoby Brissett's contract is a steal, and I wonder why teams with shakier quarterback situations didn't top that.
"Also, bringing defensive tackle Calais Campbell back on a one-year, $5.5 million deal isn't just a feel-good story. Campbell led all players in run stop win rate in 2024, along with a 12% pass rush win rate that ranked ninth among defensive tackles.
"One quibble might be the Cardinals not bringing back [OL Will Hernandez] or finding a cheaper guard. Hernandez tore his left ACL early last season but put up a very solid 94.6% pass block win rate or higher before the injury and in each of the previous two seasons," Walder writes.
The Cardinals will have to win to live up to this high grade. They have the talent and the coaching staff to do so, they just need to execute.