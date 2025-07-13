Cardinals OT Recognized Among NFL's Best
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been confident in left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. since making him the sixth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Johnson, who moved from the right side of the line to the left after his rookie season, played near a Pro Bowl level last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in December.
Though Johnson hasn't received any official recognition for his play, he was included in ESPN's rankings of the top tackles ahead of the 2025 season - a list straight via opinions from NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
Paris Johnson Gets Nod in NFL OT Rankings
It's not clear exactly how many votes Johnson received (which still wasn't good enough for top 16 in the rankings) though his name was thrown in the "also receiving votes" category of the article.
NFC West rival Trent Williams cracked the top ten at No. 4.
Johnson could very well find himself as a Cardinals captain this season, which is a goal he's openly discussed since arriving to the desert.
“To be back in the building to work not only on myself individually but as a leader on a team, that’s something I’m also trying to work forward to. Not just trying to show it through my actions but through trying to talk, to rally the team and stuff like that," he told reporters previously this offseason (h/t AZ Sports).
“I’m more of a O-line communicator across the board … specifically on Sundays. I’ve just kind of always been that way. But I’m trying to step out of my comfort zone to be in meetings and to do more talking, to be on the practice field and I’m starting to do a lot more talking. I think all that starts with just the consistency on the field.”
Johnson graded out as the 12th best tackle last year according to Pro Football Focus. He gave up just four sacks on the season.
“I mean, honestly, to be the same position two years in a row, I’ve not done that since high school. I’m excited for that,” Johnson continued.
“I’m trying to show the world that it’s time for me to make the jump to be the best version of myself. And I believe the best version of myself is one of the best tackles in the game. Now, it’s time to show it.”
He'll have ample opportunity to do just that in 2025.