Cardinals' Perfect Free Agent Target Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason with plenty of spending power to push them over the postseason hump in 2025, as OverTheCap has them projected around $70 million in cap space with free agency just a few weeks away.
The Cardinals need help at numerous spots up and down the roster, though Arizona mostly is projected to make a splash at either edge rusher or along the defensive line. Both spots are in need of a makeover if the Cardinals are serious about competing in the future.
Arizona doubled their win total from 2023 to 2024, and by all accounts are making good progress to drag themselves out of the league's basement - though this coming free agent cycle will be vital in order to make that happen.
Why Milton Williams Makes Perfect Sense for Cardinals
Bleacher Report listed Philadelphia Eagles DL Milton Williams as Arizona's perfect signing this offseason:
"The Arizona Cardinals have over $75 million in cap space and a clear need to overhaul the front seven. The pass rush and run defense need to get better," wrote Gary Davenport.
"And with multiple free agents of their own up front, the Cardinals could be looking at a near-total overhaul.
"Williams came into his own as a player with the Eagles in 2024, recording career highs in sacks and QB hits and an outstanding performance in Super Bowl LIX. He won't come cheaply, but at just 25 years old, his best football is likely still ahead of him."
Williams is projected to have an annual average market value of $12 million according to Spotrac, though he realistically will fetch more after a strong finish to the season, which saw Philadelphia defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi trophy.
In exit interviews, the man himself said he's looking for a raise - so he's clearly hoping for a massive payday.
The Cardinals absolutely should not be shy when it comes to Williams or any other free agents, as now is the time for general manager Monti Ossenfort to get aggressive with his squad on the brink of competing in the NFC West.
Williams showed he can be an absolute game-wrecker in the interior with the ability to rush the passer, which would bode well along Arizona's defensive front featuring names such as Dante Stills, Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari.
That's a mostly unproven group, and Williams' presence could open up much more for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon - both of whom previously worked with Williams in Philadelphia.