Arizona Cardinals: Wasted Potential or Playoff Hopefuls?
The Arizona Cardinals will have one of the biggest seasons in recent history ahead of them as they enter 2025.
Much work has been done to improve the overall talent level — particularly defensively. But at the ultimate core of this team, there is a burning question, one that will determine the trajectory of the franchise in its new regime.
Can Arizona Cardinals Make the Playoffs in 2025?
According to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, Arizona is one of 10 teams looking to break into the contention scene and end their playoff drought. The Cardinals have not sniffed the playoffs since 2021, when a Kliff Kingsbury-led team was blown out of SoFi stadium in the first round.
Gagnon looked at each side of the argument regarding a Cardinals playoff appearance in 2025. Here's what he had to say:
Odds to make 2025 playoffs: +130 (T-16th)
Why one might sell: "Even with the NFC West playing soft, and with Kyler Murray healthy and complemented by a shiny new receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., they finished 2024 in third place with a losing record."
Why we're buying: "The trajectory is there for Murray and Harrison to make strides as their supporting cast improves in an increasingly weak division. They'll pull off a sneaky division title for the first time since 2015," Gagnon wrote.
Arizona Cardinals Must Contend in 2025
Whether or not Arizona ultimately finds itself playing football in January isn't really as clean of an evaluation as one might expect.
The NFL is unpredictable, the NFC is deep, and the West is the most brutal division in football. All of that could add up to the Cardinals missing out while still playing good football and boasting an improved record.
So while the results themselves may or may not be disappointing, the ultimate truth is this: the Cardinals must at least be in the playoff conversation for most, if not all, of the 2025 season.
If Arizona misses out due to factors beyond its control, fine. If they are not in the playoff hunt throughout the year, that will speak to a systematic failure.
GM Monti Ossenfort has addressed the biggest need — a struggling defensive front. Now, it's up to the players brought in to execute and propel the Cardinals forward in their steadily-improving trajectory.
If there is not at least a race to be had, Arizona has failed in their mission.